ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites ‘anti-Semitic’ comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ViacomCBS says it’s cutting ties with Nick Cannon because of what the media giant called his ‘hateful speech” and anti-Semitic theories. The company’s move came in response to remarks made by Cannon on a podcast in which he discussed racial bias with a former Public Enemy member, Richard Griffin. Cannon produced “Wild ’n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, the ViacomCBS-owned cable channel. He’s been a regular part of TV on shows unconnected to the company, including as the former host of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and host of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” In a online post before ViacomCBS’ decision, Cannon said he doesn’t condone hate speech.