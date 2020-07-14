UK demands the public wear face coverings in shops

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government is demanding people wear face coverings in shops as it has sought to clarify its message after weeks of prevarication amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to tell the House of Commons on Tuesday that anyone failing to comply with the order could face a fine of up to 100 pounds ($125). The order comes into effect on July 24, giving shops and the police time to prepare. Many European nations, including Germany, Spain, Italy and Greece, already require masks to be worn in enclosed spaces.