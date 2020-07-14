Turkey says it rejects EU condemnation over Hagia Sophia

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has chided the European Union over its condemnation of a Turkish decision to convert Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque. The Turkish foreign minister said Tuesday his country rejects the condemnation and insisted the matter is an issue of national sovereignty. Last week, Turkey canceled the 6th-century cathedral-turned-mosque’s 86-year status as a museum and said it would open for Muslim worship as of July 24. The decision sparked criticism from the United States, Greece, the EU’s foreign ministers and Orthodox Christian leaders. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, meanwhile, maintained that the criticisms leveled against Turkey over Hagia Sophia’s return to a mosque were a “pretext” for enmity toward Turkey and Islam.