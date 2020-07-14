 Skip to Content

Thousands of protesting Israelis call on Netanyahu to resign

1:51 pm AP - National News

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling on the embattled Israeli leader to resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. Netanyahu has seen his popularity drop in recent weeks as he comes under criticism from a series of directions. A loose-knit movement has held a number of demonstrations saying that Netanyahu is unfit to lead at a time when he is on trial. Others have taken to the streets to protest a worsening economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Associated Press

