 Skip to Content

Ponzi scheme convict wants prison release due to pandemic

New
6:03 am AP - National News

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who was sentenced just nine months ago to nearly 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a $100 million Ponzi scheme is hoping a judge will set him free because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to The Clarion Ledger, 61-year-old Arthur Lamar Adams filed a petition requesting to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement. Adams said his hypertension and occasional lung infections make him more susceptible to contracting COVID-19. U.S. Assistant Attorney Dave Fulcher said there’s medicine to manage these conditions. Adams was sentenced in October to 19½ years after defrauding as many as 300 investors.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film