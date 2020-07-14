Police: 1 officer dead, another hurt in pursuit shooting

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — Officials said one officer was fatally shot and another was wounded in Washington during a traffic stop. A tweet from the Bothell Fire Department around 11 p.m. PST said two Bothell officers were down following a pursuit. During a press conference, Bothell police Captain Mike Johnson said one of the officers was killed. Bothell Fire Department spokeswoman Nicole Strachila told KING-TV one of the officers was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was in “satisfactory” condition. It’s unclear what sparked the pursuit and subsequent shooting. Bothell police said the armed suspect was wearing a gray tank top and baggy sweatpants.