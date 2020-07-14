Oklahoma school board forms panel to address Redskins mascot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma school board decided to appoint a committee that would reevaluate the district’s Redskins mascot amid conversations about removing controversial names and images across the country. Union Public Schools board members voted unanimously to form the panel on Monday. This comes seventeen years after previous board members voted unanimously to keep the mascot. The committee, which will be announced next month, will include advisers from the Creek and Cherokee nations along with students, faculty and alumni. They plan to make a recommendation by December.