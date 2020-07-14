NJ June gambling revenue down 65.6% amid virus closure

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The final month of coronavirus-mandated closures for New Jersey’s casinos and racetracks was predictably bad. Figures released Tuesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the nine casinos and two horse tracks that offer sports betting won $97.5 million in June, a decline of 65.6% from a year earlier, and virtually the same percentage decline that they posted in May, when revenue was down 65.4% from a year earlier. June was the last full month that New Jersey’s casinos were shut down due to the virus; most of them reopened in the first week of July except for the Borgata, which will reopen on July 26.