Millennial Money: Is it OK to never have a credit card?

When used responsibly, credit cards are a way to build credit history, but they’re not for everyone. Consumers with little to no credit history, or those who have bad credit, may not qualify for cards with reasonable and affordable terms. Many people simply avoid credit cards out of fear of getting into high-interest debt. Establishing a positive credit history makes it easier to qualify in the future for loans and rental homes, and can give you access to utilities without having to put down a deposit. Thankfully, there are multiple ways to build up your credit history.