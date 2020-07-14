Judge to hear arguments in challenge to foreign student rule

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge is expected to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging a new Trump administration policy requiring international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall amid the pandemic. The suit is being brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The schools say the policy contradicts previous guidance from federal immigration officials. The rule creates a dilemma for thousands of foreign students who stayed in the U.S. after their colleges shifted to remote learning last spring. Harvard and MIT are asking the judge to halt the rule at least temporarily.