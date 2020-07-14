 Skip to Content

Hungarian municipalities allowed to limit short-term rentals

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s parliament has approved legislation giving the country’s municipalities the right to set limits on short-term housing rentals in their jurisdictions. The amendments approved Tuesday in a near-unanimous vote say local authorities may cap the number of days per year homes or several other types of housing may be used for short-term stays, like those offered by vacation rental website Airbnb. Owners using their properties for short-term rentals will also have to register them with authorities. The bill says that the growing use of homes for commercial purposes has led to a sharp rise in the price of real estate and long-term rents. The problem is considered to be especially acute in downtown Budapest, the capital city.

