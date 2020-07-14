Germany eyes local travel bans to prevent 2nd virus wave

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s pandemic point person says his country is on course to avoid a big second wave of coronavirus infections. But he cautioned this would only be possible if people keep following rules on social distancing, wear masks and, if necessary, quarantine in areas that experience spikes in new cases. As Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun is tasked with coordinating the government’s pandemic response. He said in an interview Tuesday that Germany is considering local travel bans for areas that see sudden, unexplained surges in new virus cases. Germany has managed to flatten the curve of infections to three per 100,000 inhabitants a week, a very low rate by international comparison.