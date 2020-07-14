 Skip to Content

City votes to raze site where first Alaska flag was sewn

3:25 pm AP - National News

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A neglected site where the Alaska territorial flag was designed, sewn and first flown will be demolished despite last-minute efforts by Alaskans and a preservation group to save it. The territorial flag went on to represent Alaska with statehood in 1959. The Seward City Council voted Monday to raze the Jesse Lee Home, once a Methodist-run facility where orphans and other displaced children from Alaska Native villages were sent. One was Benny Benson, who won a territory-wide contest in 1927 to design the flag. The plan is to build a memorial at the site with community input.   

Associated Press

