Chaotic protests prompt soul-searching in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nightly protests in Portland, Oregon, that have devolved into violent clashes with police have prompted soul-searching. The city prides itself on its progressive activism but is increasingly polarized over how to handle the unrest. Deep divisions are emerging among elected officials and businesses are in free fall. President Donald Trump recently deployed federal agents to try to contain the chaos, shining a spotlight as they city struggles to find a way forward. After George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, large protests have given way to small groups that set fires and spray graffiti on buildings. They clash nightly with police who have used force that’s caused injuries.