Wall Street ticks higher in another day of unsettled trading

12:10 pm AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is ticking higher Tuesday afternoon after pinballing through another day of unsettled trading. The S&P 500 was up 0.8% after erasing an earlier loss of 0.9%. It follows up on Monday’s turbulence, when stocks veered from an early gain to a loss after California brought back restrictions on its economy amid a jump in coronavirus counts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.7%, lifted by gains for UnitedHealth Group and Caterpillar, among others. Big tech-oriented stocks were turning in mixed performances, though, which helped hold the Nasdaq composite to a more modest gain of 0.3%. 

Associated Press

