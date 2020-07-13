 Skip to Content

Widow of ex-Korean Air boss convicted of assaulting workers

11:59 pm AP - National News

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The widow of the former Korean Air chairman received a suspended prison sentence for assault and other abuses of her chauffeur, security guard and other employees. The case extended a bizarre legal saga surrounding the company’s founding family. Lee Myung-hee was found guilty of habitual abuse toward victims under her influence. It wasn’t immediately known whether prosecutors or Lee would appeal. Her daughter Cho Hyun-ah was a company executive who gained notoriety in 2014 after she ordered a Korean Air passenger plane to return to a New York airport terminal because she was angry about how the crew served her macadamia nuts. The “nut rage” incident severely tarnished the family’s image.

Associated Press

