UN: Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger

ROME (AP) — The United Nations says the ranks of the world’s hungry grew by 10 million last year and warns that the coronavirus pandemic could push as many as 130 million more people into chronic hunger this year. The grim assessment is contained in an annual report released Monday by the five U.N. agencies that produced it. The report’s authors estimated that nearly 690 million people worldwide went hungry last year. The report lists Asia as home to the greatest number of undernourished people, an estimated 381 million. Africa has the most as a percentage of the population, with nearly 20% of the continent’s people undernourished.