 Skip to Content

Trump inaugural panel agrees to fine over registration in NJ

New
5:44 pm AP - National News

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says he reached a deal with President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee stemming from a lawsuit alleging the organization failed to properly register in the state. Grewal said Monday that Trump for America Inc. faces a $30,000 penalty, though $27,500 of it will be suspended. It’s unclear why some of the penalty will be suspended. A message was left with Grewal’s office. The agreement stems from a January 2020 lawsuit Grewal filed arguing that Trump for America did not register with the state Division of Consumer Affairs. A message was left with the president’s campaign seeking a response.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film