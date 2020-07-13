 Skip to Content

Thousands in Russia’s far east protest governor’s jailing

4:09 am AP - National News

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of protesters have gathered for a third straight day of massive protests in Russia’s far east against the jailing of a provincial governor accused of involvement in multiple murders. Demonstrators in Khabarovsk on the border with China have rejected the charges against Gov. Sergei Furgal as a sham and denounced the federal authorities. The protests reflected widespread anger over the arrest of the popular governor and a simmering discontent with the Kremlin’s policies. The 50-year-old Furgal was arrested in Khabarovsk on Thursday and was flown to Moscow, where a court ruled that he should be held behind bars for two months as the investigation continues.

Associated Press

