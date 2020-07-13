Sudan: Armed groups attack protest camp in Darfur, kill 13

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese activists say armed groups have attacked a protest camp in the war-scarred Darfur region, killing more than a dozen people. Monday’s attack came a day after security forces violently broke up another sit-in in the nearby town of Kutum. Authorities say the violence in Kutum erupted when a government convoy came under attack following a meeting between security officials and the protesters. Sudan’s transitional government is struggling to end decades-long rebellions, including in Darfur. President Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown in April 2019, faces international charges of genocide and crimes against humanity over a scorched-earth campaign against rebels in Darfur in the 2000s.