Sudan: Armed groups attack protest camp in Darfur, kill 13

1:35 pm AP - National News

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese activists say armed groups have attacked a protest camp in the war-scarred Darfur region, killing more than a dozen people. Monday’s attack came a day after security forces violently broke up another sit-in in the nearby town of Kutum. Authorities say the violence in Kutum erupted when a government convoy came under attack following a meeting between security officials and the protesters. Sudan’s transitional government is struggling to end decades-long rebellions, including in Darfur. President Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown in April 2019, faces international charges of genocide and crimes against humanity over a scorched-earth campaign against rebels in Darfur in the 2000s.

Associated Press

