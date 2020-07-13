Sailors fighting to save burning San Diego warship

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hundreds of sailors are fighting to save a burning Navy warship docked in San Diego. The USS Bonhomme Richard caught fire on Sunday and has sent acrid smoke over downtown. Some 400 sailors, aided by outside fire agencies and Navy helicopters, are pouring water on the flames. Officials say fire temperatures have reached 1,000 degrees. The blaze is burning two decks above the ship’s fuel supply: a million gallons of oil that could spill if there’s a rupture. The U.S. Coast Guard has hired a clean-up crew to put a containment boom in place if there’s a spill.