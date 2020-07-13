Quarantine loopholes bring fresh efforts to fight outbreaks

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — An Australian state is toughening its punishment for anyone caught violating coronavirus quarantines, including jailing rulebreakers for up to six months. The warning that follows rising virus cases worldwide and violations of restrictions that are now being further tightened. Disney officials announced Hong Kong’s Disneyland closed again following the city’s decision to ban public gatherings of more than four people. In Thailand, officials were scrambling to trace possible contacts of two people who were infected and were not abiding by quarantine rules. Health experts have warned that outbreaks brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.