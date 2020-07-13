New Zealand opposition leader quits 2 months from election

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leader of New Zealand’s opposition National Party has quit just over two months from elections. Todd Muller said the party leadership had taken a heavy toll on him personally and his departure would be immediate. His announcement comes just 53 days after Muller took charge of the right-of-center party, which has few clear candidates to assume its leadership. The National Party has struggled to dent the popularity of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose government has high approval ratings for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Muller has faced recent questions over a party scandal in which a junior lawmaker leaked private health details of COVID-19 patients to media.