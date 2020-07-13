Millennials and boomers: Pandemic pain, by the generation

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sometimes at odds, America’s two largest generations have something to agree on: the coronavirus pandemic has smacked many at a pivotal time in their lives. For baby boomers that means those who retired or are nearing retirement age are watching their retirement accounts and worrying about their health. Millennials, who became young adults in this century, are getting socked again when many were still recovering from the Great Recession. One boomer says he’s confident the economy will come back. He only hopes, he says, that he’ll be around to see it.