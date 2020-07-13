Man charged in federal court for Indian Country killing

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man accused of killing a Native American woman in Tulsa has been charged with murder in federal court in line with a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old James Michael Landry was charged Monday with first-degree murder for the shotgun slaying of his girlfriend. The woman, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, is identified in court documents only by her initials, C.B. U.S. Attorney Trent Shores says his office is pursuing the case consistent with the Supreme Court’s ruling last week that state prosecutors lack authority in certain cases involving tribal citizens.