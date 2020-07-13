 Skip to Content

Malaysia’s top court hears contempt bid against news portal

New
2:36 am AP - National News

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s top court has heard a rare contempt charge by the attorney general against a popular online news portal for publishing readers’ comments that criticized the judiciary, a move slammed by media groups as a clampdown on press freedom. Attorney General Idrus Harun, who was appointed by a new government that took power in March, filed contempt proceedings against Malaysiakini and its editor-in-chief, Steven Gan, over comments made by five readers on its portal last month that allegedly tarnished the judiciary. The Federal Court said it would deliver its verdict at a later date after hearing arguments Monday. Prosecutors said the portal was liable for the comment.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film