Kosovo president visits prosecutors who indicted him

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Kosovo’s president is visiting prosecutors at The Hague who have charged him with criminal responsibility for crimes including nearly 100 murders during and after his nation’s battle for independence from Serbia. Hashim Thaci said his visit Monday is “the price for freedom” for his country. Thaci was greeted by a small group of chanting supporters when he arrived at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers. Thaci was a commander of the so-called Kosovo Liberation army, or KLA, that fought for independence from Serbia. The war left more than 10,000 dead, most of them ethnic Albanians, and 1,641 are still unaccounted for.