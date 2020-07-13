In reversal, UK says it will make masks mandatory in shops

LONDON (AP) — The British government has decided to make face coverings mandatory in shops, joining a long list of countries to order the precaution in response to the coronavirus pandemic. After days of confused messaging, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government said late Monday that masks will be required in stores starting July 24. Those who flout the law can be fined up to 100 pounds ($125) by the police under public health laws. Other European nations, including Germany, Spain, Italy and Greece, already require masks to be worn in enclosed spaces, but the U.K. had only made it mandatory on public transit. Johnson wasn’t seen in public wearing a mask until last Friday.