Hong Kong Disney park closes again after new restrictions

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong Disneyland Park is closing temporarily following the city’s decision to ban public gatherings of more than four people because of the coronavirus pandemic. Disney officials posted on the resort’s website that the Hong Kong park was closing Wednesday until further notice. The resort’s hotels will remain open with adjusted levels of service. Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, announced new coronavirus-related restrictions Monday and she urged the private sector to put in place work-from-home arrangements for employees. The Hong Kong park and Shanghai Disneyland closed in January because of the virus. Shanghai Disneyland reopened in May, as did the Hong Kong park last month.