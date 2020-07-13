Feds seize internet domain in Chinese arms trafficking case

DETROIT (AP) — Federal authorities in Detroit say an internet domain has been seized as part of an international arms trafficking investigation into gun silencers from China. Homeland Security Investigations said Monday in a release that visitors to lafoauto.com will find a seizure notice bearing law enforcement shields. More than 350 suppressors seized by law enforcement across the county were purchased from the website and smuggled into the United States from China as automotive parts. Authorities say images on the website resembled firearms components but were advertised as components for vehicles. Silencers also are known as suppressors. They reduce the sound and muzzle flash from gunshots. They are illegal to buy or possess in many states without proper license.