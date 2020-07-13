Families of Italy’s virus dead seek answers, solace, justice

ROME (AP) — A Facebook group created to let Italian families mourn their coronavirus dead has turned into an activist group that is providing testimony and evidence to prosecutors investigating whether any crimes contributed to Italy’s COVID-19 toll. Lawyers for the We Will Denounce group on Facebook and an affiliated non-profit committee are filing 100 new cases Monday with Bergamo prosecutors, on top of 50 complaints lodged last month. Many assert that delayed lockdowns in Italy’s northern region of Lombardy allowed the virus to spread and overwhelm the public health system. Among other things, they say a March 23 decree essentially instructing Lombardy’s general practitioners to treat suspected virus patients by phone, not in person violated patients’ constitutional right to health care.