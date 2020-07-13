 Skip to Content

EU ministers criticize Turkey over Hagia Sophia, drilling

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers have criticized Turkey for several reasons, including energy exploration in disputed Mediterranean waters and changing the status of Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque. For their first face-to-face meeting in months, the ministers were planning to discuss taking a tougher stand on Ankara though no immediate measures were expected Monday. Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said that “when I see now what is happening with Hagia Sophia, that is a blow.” Hagia Sophia was originally built in Istanbul as a Christian cathedral, and the pope and others have expressed their sadness and criticism of the move by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.   

