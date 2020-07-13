 Skip to Content

China’s trade rises as economy recovers from virus slump

BEIJING (AP) — China’s imports of U.S. goods rose 10.6% in June over a year earlier and its global trade also grew in a fresh sign the world’s second-largest economy is gradually recovering from the pandemic. Customs data showed China’s global imports rose 3% to $167.2 billion, while exports edged up 0.4% to $213.6 billion. The global trade surplus was $46.4 billion. Imports of American goods increased to $10.4 billion despite higher tariffs imposed in a fight with Washington over trade and technology. Exports to the United States were 1% higher at $39.8 billion.

Associated Press

