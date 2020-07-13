Berkeley to consider removing police from traffic stops

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The politically liberal city of Berkeley in Northern California is considering a proposal to shift traffic enforcement from armed police to unarmed city workers. Supporters say the separation would curb racial profiling and reduce police encounters that can turn deadly, especially for Black motorists. Backers say they believe the proposal before the Berkeley City Council Tuesday is the first of its kind in the U.S. Numerous studies have shown African American motorists are more likely to be stopped by police than whites for minor traffic infractions and with tragic consequences. The death of George Floyd after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck has prompted calls for broad policing reforms.