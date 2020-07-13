 Skip to Content

Global shares gain on hopes for recovery, despite outbreaks

2:54 am AP - National News

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are higher, cheered by upbeat projections for a rebound from pandemic shocks to the world economy. Shares opened higher in Paris, Frankfurt and London on Monday after a broad advance in Asia that lifted Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 by 2.2%. Investors are looking ahead to the release later this week of April-June growth data for China and to central bank policy board meetings in Japan, South Korea and Indonesia. Easy lending is expected to continue as a measure to keep growth going in the face of the pandemic. Monday’s gains followed a rally Friday on Wall Street. 

Associated Press

