WASHINGTON (AP) — AP Source: Washington Redskins shedding name after 87 years.

A person with knowledge of the move says the Washington Redskins are shedding that name effective immediately.

An announcement is expected later in the day.

The change comes less than two weeks after owner Dan Snyder launched an organizational review amid pressure from sponsors to make a change.

A new name for Washington’s NFL franchise must still be selected and it’s unclear how soon that will happen.

Native American experts and advocates have long protested the name they call a “dictionary-defined racial slur.”

The name dates to 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.