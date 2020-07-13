Advocates seek law change to end citizen arrests in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Civil rights groups called for Georgia lawmakers to repeal the state’s 19th-century citizen’s arrest law Monday. But some Republican lawmakers voiced concerns that without the law, property owners might not have the authority to detain thieves until police arrive. The law came under criticism after it was initially used as a justification for the white men who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, near Brunswick in February. Advocates say the law is steeped in racism and slavery, and was used to round up escaped slaves and then to justify lynching African Americans. Efforts to repeal the law failed this year. The House Judiciary Non-civil Committee is holding a hearings this summer, and changes could be considered next year.