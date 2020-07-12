UK official suggests masks won’t be required in shops

LONDON (AP) — A British official has suggested that people in England won’t have to wear masks in shops. The comments caused confusion after Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated a tougher line was needed for face coverings indoors. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove encouraged people to use masks while inside but stopped short of endorsing their mandatory use in England, saying he trusted people to use “common sense.” His remarks came after Johnson indicated on Friday the government was considering “stricter” rules for their use inside, and wore one for the first time. Face coverings are required on public transport in Britain but Scotland has also now made them mandatory in shops.