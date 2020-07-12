South Africa mulls return to restrictions as COVID-19 surges

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Confronted by surging hospitalizations due to COVID-19, South Africa is considering a return to tighter restrictions to combat the disease, which officials say may soon overwhelm the country’s health system. President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced he will speak to the nation about the crisis on Sunday evening, after top health officials have warned of shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen. South Africa’s rapid increase in reported cases has made it one of the world’s centers for COVID-19, as it is ranked as the 9th country most affected by the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday said that South Africa accounts for 40% of all the confirmed cases in Africa, with 264,184 cases, including 3,971 deaths.