 Skip to Content

Search of California lake resumes for missing “Glee” star

New
8:33 am AP - National News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said last week that they believe Rivera drowned in Lake Piru. Her 4-year-old son was discovered alone in a rented boat. The boy was found asleep and wearing a life vest. He told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat — but his mom never made it out of the water.  Rivera starred on the Fox hit from 2009 until 2015.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film