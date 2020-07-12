Protesters loot office of Mali president’s political party

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Protesters have ransacked an office belonging to President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s political party. The latest unrest underscores the tensions that remain in Mali even after the president met one of the protesters’ top demands by agreeing to dissolve the court that released disputed legislative election results. The looting at a neighborhood headquarters building for the party happened as people returned from burying victims who died during recent violent demonstrations. Keita, who was elected in 2013, still has three years left in his final term. While opposition leaders are no longer calling for his resignation, Sunday’s unrest demonstrated some are still deeply dissatisfied with his leadership.