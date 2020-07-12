 Skip to Content

Iran blames bad communication, alignment for jet shootdown

3:58 am AP - National News

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian investigators are blaming a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and their commanders for the Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing 176 people. The report released late Saturday by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization comes months after the crash. The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq over the American drone strike that earlier killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. 

Associated Press

