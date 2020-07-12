Chatham announces plan to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy

NEW YORK (AP) — Hedge fund Chatham Asset Management said it plans to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy out of bankruptcy, ending 163 years of family control.The hedge fund did not put a price on the deal in an announcement Sunday. The agreement still needs the approval of a bankruptcy judge. McClatchy is one of the largest newspaper companies in the U.S.; it owns 30 papers including the Miami Herald, the Charlotte Observer and the Sacramento Bee. It filed for bankruptcy protection because of a heavy debt load stemming from its $4.5 billion purchase of the Knight-Ridder newspaper chain in 2006, just as the newspaper industry went into steep decline.