Bollywood’s Amitabh Bachchan, 3 family members test positive

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son and two other family memners have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai. In a tweet on Saturday, the 77-year-old Bachchan said his family and staff have also undergone tests. His 44-year-old son and fellow actor, Abhishek Bachchan, tweeted Saturday night that he also has tested positive for the virus and is hospitalized. He described their symptoms as mild. Maharashtra state Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted on Sunday that Abhishek Bachchan’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their eight-year-old daughter too have tested coronavirus positive. The elder Bachchan has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and television host.