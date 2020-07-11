 Skip to Content

Survivors mark 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Survivors of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre have gathered to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the atrocity, the only crime in Europe since World War II that has been declared a genocide. The brutal execution in July 1995 of more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys is being commemorated in a series of events. Nine victims whose remains were found in mass graves and recently identified through DNA analysis will be re-buried. Typically, thousands of visitors attend the commemoration service and funeral in the eastern Bosnian town. But this year only a relatively small number of survivors will be allowed at the cemetery due to the coronavirus pandemic.

