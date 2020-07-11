 Skip to Content

Poland holds momentous, tight presidential election runoff

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Voting has started in Poland’s tight presidential election runoff between the conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda, backed by the ruling party, and liberal, pro-European Union Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski of the main opposition party. Latest polls show the race may be decided by a very small margin. Turnout is expected to be high. If Duda is reelected, he and the ruling right-wing party would maintain control of Poland’s politics. Trzaskowski’s win would put a check on government actions as he would have the power to veto new legislation and a say in foreign relations.

