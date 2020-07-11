Fay becomes post-tropical cyclone over eastern New York

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm that brought heavy rain to mid-Atlantic states and southern New England has been downgraded for a second time Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center says in its 5 a.m. advisory that Fay has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone. It was located about 30 miles south of Albany, New York. Fay had closed beaches and flooded shore towns after it made landfall as a tropical storm Friday afternoon in New Jersey. The forecast track put the system moving into western New England and then into southeastern Canada later Saturday and into Sunday. Forecasters again decreased expected rain totals to 1 to 2 inches.