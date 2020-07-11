Biden forges brand of liberal populism to use against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is pledging to define his presidency by a sweeping economic agenda beyond anything Americans have seen since the Great Depression and the industrial mobilization for World War II. Standing just miles from his boyhood home in Pennsylvania, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said the plan would counter centuries of institutional racism. It was a striking pledge from a career politician who’s been more of a deal-maker than a reformer. And it shows how Biden will test the reach of liberal populism as he tries to defeat President Donald Trump in November.