 Skip to Content

Turkey’s president formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosque

New
7:46 am AP - National News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has formally reconverted Istanbul’s sixth-century iconic Hagia Sophia into a mosque, hours after a high court annulled a 1934 decision that had turned it into a museum. Erdogan signed a decree Friday handing over Hagia Sophia to Turkey’s Religious Affairs Presidency and declaring it open to Muslim worship. The decision to reconvert Hagia Sophia, a former cathedral that was turned into a mosque after Istanbul’s conquest by the Ottoman Empire and had served as a museum for 86 years, sparked deep dismay among Orthodox Christians. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film