Sudan ratifies law criminalizing female genital mutilation

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s justice ministry says the country’s ruling body has ratified a law banning the widespread practice of female genital mutilation, handing the movement for women’s rights in the African country a long-sought victory. Sudan’s ruling body — called the Sovereign Council — passed a set of sweeping amendments to the country’s criminal code late Thursday criminalizing the deep-rooted practice. The draft law had been approved by the transitional government that came to power last year following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Anyone found guilty of performing the procedure will be sentenced to up to three years in prison under the new law.