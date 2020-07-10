 Skip to Content

Sudan ratifies law criminalizing female genital mutilation

New
1:57 pm AP - National News

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s justice ministry says the country’s ruling body has ratified a law banning the widespread practice of female genital mutilation, handing the movement for women’s rights in the African country a long-sought victory. Sudan’s ruling body — called the Sovereign Council — passed a set of sweeping amendments to the country’s criminal code late Thursday criminalizing the deep-rooted practice. The draft law had been approved by the transitional government that came to power last year following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Anyone found guilty of performing the procedure will be sentenced to up to three years in prison under the new law.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film